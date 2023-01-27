Q4 2022 Primis Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Primis Financial Corporation fourth-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Switzer, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Matt Switzer - Primis Financial Corp. - EVP & CFO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Primis Financial Corp's 2022 fourth quarter webcast and conference call.



Before we begin, please note that many of our comments during this call will be forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Further discussion of the company's risk factors and other important information regarding our forward-looking statements are part of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our