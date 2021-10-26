Q3 2021 Five Star Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. Welcome to the Five Star Bancorp third-quarter earnings webcast. Please note this is a closed conference call, and you are encouraged to listen via the webcast. (Operator Instructions). Before we get started, let me remind you that today's meeting will include some forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws.



These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, current plans, expectations, events, and industry trends that may affect the Company's future operating results and financial position. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and future activities and results may differ materially from these expectations. Among other risks, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may significantly affect the banking industry and the Company's business prospects.



The ultimate impact on the Company's business and financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its impact on the economy, the Company's customers and its business partners, the effec