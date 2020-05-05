Q1 2020 L.B. Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to L.B. Foster's First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jim Maloney, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



James P. Maloney - L.B. Foster Company - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to L.B. Foster's first quarter earnings call. I am Jim Maloney, Senior Vice President and CFO. Before I begin, I want to introduce 2 people you may encounter as you interact with us on investment research or other IR matters. Jim Kempton joined us as Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. Jim has been with us for a quarter and has been getting up to speed on our company very quickly. And we also have Stephanie Listwak, who will assume the responsibilities previously held by Judy Balog, who is returning to another role in our company.



This evening, I will review the company's first quarter financial results. Afterward, Bob Bauer, Presiden