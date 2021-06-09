Jun 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Ryan Savoca -
Okay. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your participation in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference this year. My name is Ryan Savoca, and I'm a director covering the global industries sector for UBS. We are very pleased today to have L.B. Foster the leading manufacturer and distributor of products and provider of services for the transportation and energy infrastructure markets.
To speak with us today, I'm pleased to introduce Bob Bauer. President and CEO; and Bill Thalman, Senior Vice President and CFO. With that, I'll turn it over to Bob to walk through the presentation.
Robert P. Bauer - L.B. Foster Company - CEO, President & Director
All right. Well, thank you, Ryan. We furnished a presentation that I hope you're looking at on your end in the audience, and we're going to use that to walk through our comments today. So I'm going to jump straight past the safe harbor statement that I'm sure everyone is familiar with. And we'll make this presentation today under our safe harbor provisions, and we will be talking abo
L B Foster Co at UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...