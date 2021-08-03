Q2 2021 L B Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to L.B. Foster's Second Quarter of 2021 Earnings Call. My name is Stephanie Listwak, the company's Investor Relations Manager. Our President and CEO, John Kasel; and our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Thalman, will be presenting our second quarter operating results, market outlook and business developments this morning. Bob Bauer, who recently stepped down as our CEO; and Jim Kempton, the company's corporate Controller, are also joining us this morning. Bob will be making some opening comments, and then John will provide his perspective on the company's second quarter performance, and we'll update you on significant business matters and market developmen