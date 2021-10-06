Oct 06, 2021 / 12:45PM GMT

Adam Lowensteiner - Lytham Partners - Analyst



Hello, everyone, and thank you all for joining us during the Lytham Partners fall 2021 investor conference. My name is Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President at Lytham Partners.



Our next presentation comes from L.B. Foster; ticker symbol of FSTR. That is foxtrot, sierra, tango, romeo on the NASDAQ. Presenting from the Company today is Mr. John Kasel, President and CEO; Mr. Bill Thalman, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Miss Stephanie Listwak, Manager of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations of L.B. Foster.



A copy of the slide presentation is available on your webcast screen, and you can access a downloadable version by clicking the materials button on the left-hand side of the screen. Today, the L.B. Foster team will run through the slide presentation. As a reminder, the Company will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings. If you have not already signed up, please send me an email at [email protected] or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual and