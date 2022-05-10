Q1 2022 L B Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the first quarter 2022 L.B. Foster Earnings Conference Call. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Stephanie Listwak, the company's Investor Relations Manager. You may begin.



Stephanie Listwak - L.B. Foster Company - IR Manager



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to L.B. Foster's First Quarter of 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Stephanie Listwak, the company's Investor Relations Manager. Our President and CEO, John Kasel; and our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Thalman, will be presenting our first quarter operating results, market outlook and business developments this morning. Sean Reilly, the company's Corporate Controller, is also joining us this morning.



We'll start the call with John providing his perspective on the company's first quarter performance and updating you on significant business matters and market developments. Bill will then