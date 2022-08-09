Q2 2022 L B Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Stephanie Listwak - L.B. Foster Company - IR Manager



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to L.B. Foster's Second Quarter of 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Stephanie Listwak, the company's Investor Relations Manager. Our President and CEO, John Kasel; and our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Thalman, will be presenting our second quarter operating results, market outlook and business developments this morning. We'll start the call with John providing his perspective on the company's 2 recent acquisitions and one divestiture and also the second quarter performance, including market development. Bill will then review the company's second quarter financial results.



John will provide perspective on company outlook and his closin