Q3 2022 L B Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to L.B. Foster's Third Quarter of 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to the Investor Relations Manager, Stephanie Listwak. Please go ahead.



Stephanie Listwak - L.B. Foster Company - IR Manager



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to L.B. Foster's Third Quarter of 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Stephanie Listwak, the company's Investor Relations Manager. Our President and CEO, John Kasel; and our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Thalman, will be presenting our third-quarter operating results, market outlook, and business developments this morning.



We'll start the call with John providing his perspective on the company's 2 recent acquisitions and 1 divestiture and also the third quarter performance, including market development. Bill will then review the company's third-quarter financial results. John will provide perspective on company outlook and his closing comments. We will then open the session up for questions. Today's slide present