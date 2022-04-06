FirstService Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 06, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the FirstService Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call. If you are logged into the online webcast, for the best viewing experience, we encourage you to listen to the presentation through your computer's audio system.



Today's call is being recorded. Legal counsel requires us to advise that the discussion scheduled to take place today may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information containing the factors that could cause actual results to be materially different that in these forward-looking statements is contained in FirstService's most recent annual information form filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators in the FirstService's most recent annual report on Form 40-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Today is Wednesday, April 6, 2022. And at this time, for opening remar