FTAI Aviation Ltd at JPMorgan Industrials Conference Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Jamie Nathaniel Baker - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - U.S. Airline and Aircraft Leasing Equity Analyst



All right. Thanks for joining, everybody. This is the first company that I've sat in with today. My name is Jamie Baker. I cover the airlines and the aircraft lessors, but I'm actually thrilled to be shifting gears to engine leasing for a change. We're very pleased to present FTAI Aviation. We've got Joe Adams, CEO here, and let's kick it off. Thank you for being here.



Joseph P. Adams - FTAI Aviation Ltd. - Chairman & CEO



Thanks very much, Jamie. Great to be here again this year, and I appreciate the opportunity to update everyone on the story. We are very much in love with engines, so we like that description.



And I'll start with just a run -- brief run-through of the business, and I've got the slide deck open in front of me. On Page 3 is basically FTAI Aviation is a company that owns and maintains commercial jet engines, and we focus heavily on the CFM56 engine, which is the largest engine type by count in the world. We think it's a