Q2 2022 Golub Capital Bdc Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Jonathan D. Simmons - Golub Capital BDC, Inc. - MD & Co-Head of Corporate Development



Hello, everyone, and welcome to GBDC's earnings call for the quarter ended March 31.



Before we begin, I'd like to take a moment to remind our listeners that remarks made during this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in GBDC's SEC filings.



For materials we intend to refer to on today's earnings call, please visit the Investor Resources tab on the home page of our website, which is www.golubcapitalbdc.com, and click on the Events Presentations link. As a reminder, this c