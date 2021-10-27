Oct 27, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Eun Yang - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I am hosting a fireside chat with Geoff McDonough, CEO of Generation Bio. Thank you, Geoff, for your participation in the discussion [in advance]. As you may know, many of you know, Generation Bio is working on potentially transformative gene therapy programs.



So before we go into the Q&As with Geoff -- Geoff, can you give us an overview of the platform as well as the key differentiation from your platform compared to other gene therapy companies?



Geoff McDonough - Generation Bio Co. - President and CEO



Yeah, for sure. First, Eun, thank you for the chance to be here with you. It's always fun to chat and I'm especially excited about what we're up to here at Generation Bio. This is