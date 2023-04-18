Apr 18, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Gil Blum - Needham & Company - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us at the second day of the Needham and Company Healthcare Conference. My name is Gil Blum, and I am a senior biotech analyst here at Needham & Co., and I cover both the gene therapy and immuno-oncology subsectors. It is my pleasure to have with me today, Geoff McDonough, the CEO of Generation Bio. (Conference Instructions)



Questions and Answers:

- Needham & Company - AnalystWithout further ado, we can get started. Some people don't know the Generation Bio story too well. Maybe as an introduction, just talk a little bit about the technology. And what is the problem that you're really trying to solve?- Generation Bio Co. - President & Chief Executive OfficerThanks, Gil, and thanks for the invitation to be here. It's always fun to chat and [it'd] be a great half an hour together.Generation Bio is about redosable DNA therapeutics at scale and let's just parse what that mea