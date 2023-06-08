Jun 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to Generation Bio's 2023 virtual stockholder meeting. It is now 9:00 AM Eastern Time. And I'd like to introduce Jason Rhodes, Chairman of the Board.
Jason Rhodes - Generation Bio Co. - Chairman of the Board
Thank you and good morning. I am Jason Rhodes, the Chairman of the Board of Generation Bio and I will be serving as the Chairman for today's meeting. I welcome you to our virtual meeting of stockholders and call this meeting to order.
With that, I will hand the meeting over to our CEO.
Geoff McDonough - Generation Bio Co. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Jason. Thank you, [Jamie], and good morning, everyone. I'm Geoff McDonough, President, CEO and Director of Generation Bio. Yalonda Howze, Generation Bio's Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary will serve as Secretary for this meeting. [Terry L Wallace and] Broadridge Financial Solutions has been appointed as our Inspector of Election. We are delighted to have you participate in this event and thank you for mak
Generation Bio Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...