Aug 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Joohwan Kim - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst



Welcome and thanks for attending Canaccord Genuity's 43rd Annual Growth Conference. My name is Joohwan Kim and I am an associate on Whitney Ijem's genetic medicine and rare disease team. And we're very excited to have the team from Generation Bio here. It's my great pleasure to introduce the CFO, Matt Norkunas. And Generation Bio is a biotechnology company, innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. And so with that, I'll turn it over to the team for their presentation.



Matt Norkunas - Generation Bio Co. - CFO



Thank you. Can everybody hear me? Oh, yeah, for sure. The microphone is working. So hi, everybody. Thanks for coming. I'm Matt Norkunas. I'm here to tell you the story of Gen Bio today.



Before I dive into the slides, just a little background, we were founded six years ago. And our goal is to bring to the world non-viral DNA genetic medicines. It's a very difficult challenge. It's an idea that's been around for a long time and very little progress has been mad