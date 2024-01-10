Generation Bio Co at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 10, 2024 / 11:45PM GMT

Tessa Romero J.P. Morgan-Analyst



Welcome everyone to the 42nd Annual JPMorgan Health. My name is Tessa Romero, and I am one of the senior biotech analysts here at JPMorgan. Presenting company is Gen generation's style and speeding up the Company XCEO.



Geoff Mcdonough Generation Bio Co.-CEO



Thank you tests for that kind introduction, and thank you for being here, and thank you for the chance to share with you the significant progress that we're making with generation Bio. We are genetic medicines company, and I'm particularly excited to be here today because I'm going to share a very significant set of advancements in our two platforms that have resulted in a pretty meaningful shift in our overall portfolio strategy. So you can say you were here when we told you where we're headed I'd remind you of a few forward looking statements about the company which is public, and please refer to this statement in your leisure time.



And we'll take time to read it today at a summary level, we have made very significant progress with two breakthrough de