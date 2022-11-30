Q3 2022 GigaCloud Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to GigaCloud Technologies Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. During today's call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. This conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, November 30, 2022.



Joining us today from GigaCloud Technology is the Company's Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Lei Wu and the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. David Lau.



On our call today, Mr. Wu will give you an overview of the Company's performance and Mr. Lau will share the details of the Company's operational and financial results. After that, we will conduct a question-and-answer session to take your questions.



Before we continue, I would like to remind you that some information discussed on this call will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations