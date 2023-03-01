Q4 2022 Golden Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Golden Entertainment Inc. 2022 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Joe Jaffoni of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Joseph N. Jaffoni - JCIR - Founder & President



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call today is Blake Sartini, the company's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Charles Protell, the company's President and Chief Financial Officer.



On this call, we will make forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements is contained in today's press release and our filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or other