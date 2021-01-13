Jan 13, 2021 / 07:50PM GMT

Great. Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us at the 39th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Doug Anmuth. I cover the Internet sector at JPMorgan. So it's my first health care conference, but I'm happy to sneak in and host GoodRx, which recently went public in -- last September.



So GoodRx is building the top consumer-focused digital health care platform in the U.S., helping Americans get the health care they need at a price they can afford. GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits and lab tests. GoodRx has helped Americans save more than $25 billion since 2011, and it's the #1 most downloaded medical app in the last 3 years. The company had almost 5 million monthly active consumers as of 3Q, and we estimate more than $540 million in total revenue in 2020.



So with us today from GoodRx are Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Doug Hirsch; and CFO, Karsten Voermann. Doug has spent his career in the consumer techno