Oct 14, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Well, I think we're good. Thank you. All right. Thanks, everybody, for joining for GoodRx. I really appreciate it. So we have Justin and Karsten with me today. So thanks again, guys, for joining. Really appreciate it. For those who may not be as familiar with GoodRx, it'd be great to have a little bit of overview of the business, kind of what it does, maybe the revenue streams, I think that would be a good place to start.



Questions and Answers:

- Corporate Strategy & Business Development,Yes, absolutely. Thanks for having us, [Umi]. So GoodRx was founded now a decade ago. And really, the company started as more of a research project than anything else between Doug and Trevor, who are our Co-CEOs. And Doug went to a few pharmacies, he was told a few different prices for his drug. And at one point, he was chased out of the pharmacy and negotiated in the parking lot for a particular drug price, which sounded insane to him. And a decade ago, when you would Google a drug price on the web, you would come up