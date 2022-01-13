Jan 13, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Douglas Till Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us at the 40th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan's Internet analyst. We're happy to have with us today, GoodRx. GoodRx is building the leading consumer-focused digital health care platform in the U.S., helping Americans get the health care they need at a price they can afford. The company connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits and lab tests, and has saved Americans more than $35 billion since 2011. The company had more than 8 million prescription consumers in 3Q, and we estimate about $750 million in total revenue in 2021.



So today, we're joined by Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Doug Hirsch; and CFO, Karsten Voermann.



Doug has spent his career in the consumer technology space. He was an early employee at Yahoo!, where he built early online communities. He also ran Yahoo Entertainment. He went on to Facebook as VP of Product, and later founded DailyStrength, a so