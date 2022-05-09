Q1 2022 Goodrx Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Whitney Notaro - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to GoodRx' earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2022. Joining me today are Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek, our Co-Founders and Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Karsten Voermann, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements. All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding management's plans, strategies, goals and objectives, our market opportunity, our anticipated financial performance and the expected impact of COVID-19 on our business. These statements are neither