Goodrx Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 14, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders for GoodRx Holdings, Inc.. I will now turn the line over to Trevor Bezdek. Mr. Bezdek?



Trevor Bezdek - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - Co-founder & co-CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon. I am Trevor Bezdek, one of GoodRx's Co-Chief Executive Officers, Member of the Board and the Chairman of today's meeting. On behalf of GoodRx, the members of the Board and company management, I'm very happy to welcome you to our 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce you to the other members of the Board and the officers and employees of the company who are with us today. The other members of the Board in attendance are Douglas Hirsch, our other Co-Chief Executive Officer; Christopher Adams, Julie Bradley, Dipanjan Deb, Adam Karol, Jacqueline Kosecoff, Stephen LeSieur, Gregory Mondre and Agnes Rey-Giraud.



In addition, participating today are Karsten Voermann, our Chief Financial Officer; Gracye Cheng, our General Counsel; and Whitney Notaro, our