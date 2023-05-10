Q1 2023 Goodrx Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Aubrey Reynolds - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - Senior IR Manager



Aubrey Reynolds - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - Senior IR Manager

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to GoodRx's earnings conference call for the first quarter 2023. Joining me today are Doug Hirsch, our Chief Mission Officer; Trevor Bezdek, our Chairman; Karsten Voermann, our Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Wagner, our Interim Chief Executive Officer.