Q2 2023 GoodRx Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GoodRx Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Whitney Notaro, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Whitney Notaro - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to GoodRx's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2023. Joining me today are Scott Wagner, our Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Karsten Voermann, our Chief Financial Officer. Raj Beri, our Chief Operating Officer, will also be joining for the Q&A portion of today's call.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements. All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation: statements regarding management's plans, strategies,