Q4 2019 GDS Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for GDS Holdings Limited fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings conference call (Operator Instructions). I will now turn the call over to your host, Miss Laura Chen, Head of Investor Relations for the Company. Please go ahead, Laura.
Laura Chen - GDS Holdings Limited - Head of IR
Hello, everyone. Welcome to the 4Q2019 and the full-year 2019 earnings conference call of GDS Holdings Limited. We are deeply sorry to keep you guys waiting for so long, but we just had some technical issues last minute to file our release with the SEC. So we assure you that everything's fine.
The Company's results were issued via newswire services earlier today and are posted online. A summary presentation, which we'll refer to during this conference call, can be viewed and downloaded probably soon from our IR website at investors.gdsservices.com.
Leading today's call is Mr. William Huang, GDS Founder, Chairman and CEO, who will provide an overview of our business strategy and performance. Mr. Dan Newman, GDS
