Q1 2020 GDS Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for GDS Holdings Ltd first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Miss Laura Chen, Head of Investor Relations for the Company. Please go ahead, Laura.



Laura Chen - GDS Holdings Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you. Hello everyone. Welcome to 1Q20 earnings conference call of GDS Holdings Ltd. The Company's results were issued via Newswire Services earlier today and are posted online. A summary presentation, which we'll refer to during this conference call, can be viewed and downloaded far our IR website at investors.gds-services.com.



Leading today's call is Mr. William Huang, GDS Founder, Chairman, CEO, who will provide an overview of our business strategy and performance. Mr. Dan Newman, GDS CFO, will then review the financial and operating results Miss Jamie Khoo, our COO, is also available to answer questions.



Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will con