Q3 2020 Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. [Lilly Chernova] of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Unidentified Company Representative



Good afternoon, and welcome to Grid Dynamics' Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including our fourth quarter 2020 financial guidance, the growth of Grid Dynamics' business, our objectives and business strategies as well as other forward-looking statements.



You can refer to the disclosure at the end of the company's earnings press release and Form 8-K filed with the SEC today for information about forward-looking statements that will be made on this call. All statements made t