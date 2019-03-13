Q4 2018 Great Elm Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Great Elm Capital Corp. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Adam Yates. You may begin.



Adam W. Yates - Great Elm Capital Management, Inc. - Portfolio Manager



Thank you, Amanda, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us for Great Elm Capital Corp.'s fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this webcast is being recorded on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. If you'd like to be added to our distribution list, you can email [email protected] or you can sign up for alerts directly on our website.



The slide presentation accompanying this morning's conference call and webcast can be found on Great Elm Capital Corp.'s website, www.greatelmcc.com, under Financial Information, Quarterly Results. On the website, you can also find a copy of our earnings release, Form 10-K and the link to the webcast. I'd like to call y