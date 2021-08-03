Q2 2021 Great Elm Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Adam Prior - The Equity Group, Inc. - SVP



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Great Elm Capital Corp.'s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



In addition to our comments for today's call, we will be utilizing an investor presentation as an accompaniment. While we will not be referring directly to the slides, our comments today will generally follow the form and structure of the presentation. The slide presentation accompanying this morning's conference call and webcast can be