Great Elm Capital Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Great Elm Capital Corp. annual meeting of stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Adam Kleinman, Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.



Adam Kleinman - Great Elm Capital Corp. - Chief Compliance Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Adam Kleinman, and I am the Corporate Secretary of Great Elm Capital Corp., a Maryland corporation, and have been appointed as Chairman to conduct this meeting. It is 8:30 AM, and I am pleased to call to order the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders of GECC.



In order to provide a fair, informative, and orderly meeting, we have established rules of conduct for this meeting. Your cooperation in observing the rules of conduct is greatly appreciated. During the meeting, stockholders will have the opportunity to submit questions relevant to the matters being voted on at the annual meeting. We will do our best to respond to appropriate questions in the time permitted during the Q&A portion of the meeting.



Certain of GECC's directors are in attendance e