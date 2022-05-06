Q3 2022 Great Elm Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Great Elm Group, Inc. Q3 2022 Conference Call and Webcast.
(Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Adam Yates, Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Adam W. Yates - Great Elm Capital Management, Inc. - Portfolio Manager
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Great Elm Group's Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Friday, May 6, 2022.
If you would like to be added to our distribution list, you can e-mail [email protected] or you can sign up for alerts directly on our website, www.greatelmgroup.com. The slide presentation accompanying today's conference call and webcast can be found on our website under Events and Presentations. A link to the webcast is also available on our website as well as in the press
