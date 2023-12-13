Great Elm Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 13, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Adam Kleinman Great Elm Group - Inc - President & Chief Compliance Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, my name is Adam Kleinman and I am the Corporate Secretary of Great Elm Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation and has been appointed to conduct this meeting. It is 8:30AM., and I am pleased to call to order the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of GEG.



In order to provide a fair informative and orderly meeting, we have established rules of conduct for this meeting. Your cooperation in observing the rules of conduct is greatly appreciated. During the meeting, stockholders will have the opportunity to submit questions relevant to the matters being voted on at the annual meeting, we will do our best to respond to appropriate questions in the time permitted during the Q&A portion of the meeting.



Certain of GEG.'s director nominees are in attendance electronically at today's meeting.