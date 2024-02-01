Q3 2024 Gen Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by. My name is Victoria, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Gen's Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to pass the call over to Jason Starr, Head of Investor Relations.



Jason Starr - Gen Digital Inc. - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, Victoria, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Gen's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Vincent Pilette, CEO; and Natalie Derse, CFO.



As a reminder, there will be a replay of this call posted on the Investor Relations website, along with our slides and press release.



I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, all references to financial metrics are non-GAAP and all growth rates are year-over-year, unless otherwise stated. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in our press release and earnings presentation, both of which are available on