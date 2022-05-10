Q1 2022 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Greetings, and welcome to Grocery Outlet First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. And now I'd like to turn the conference over to your host, Arvind Bhatia, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Arvind Bhatia - Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss Grocery Outlet's First Quarter 2022 financial results. Joining me on today's call are Grocery Outlet's Chief Executive Officer, Eric Lindberg; President, RJ Sheedy; and Chief Financial Officer, Charles Bracher.



Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. This conference call is being webcast live, and a recording will be available via telephone playback for approximately 2 weeks. It will also be archived in the Investor Relations section of our website. Participants on this call will make forward-looking statements, including our outlook for fiscal 2022 and future performance.



These