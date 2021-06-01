Jun 01, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Adam Klauber - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Financial Services and Technology
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the William Blair Growth Conference, if you're just joining. This is Adam Klauber. I follow the InsurTech insurance vertical. Thanks for joining. This session, we've got GoHealth and their management team, a rapidly grown and exciting company. If you haven't spent any time, they are really the leader in the rapid emerging Medicare broker space.
The company, again, is growing at really nice levels, has a lot of platform development, which I think we'll highlight today and a company we think you should get to know.
So with that, I'll turn it over to the CEO, Clint Jones. Clint, go ahead.
Clinton P. Jones - GoHealth, Inc. - Co-Founder, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors & CEO
Thanks, Adam, for having us join you at the William Blair Growth Conference. We're excited to be here. With our 2021 revenue expected to be 5x what it was in 2018, we're rapidly growing and we see a huge
Gohealth Inc at William Blair Growth Stock Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 01, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...