Q4 2022 Gohealth Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the GoHealth Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lisa, and I will be your operator for today's call.



(Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to John Shave, Vice President of Investor Relations. John, you may begin.



John Shave -



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining GoHealth's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Vijay Kotte, Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Schulz, Chief Financial Officer.



This afternoon's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements. Many of the factors that will determine future results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict.



You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, and the company undertakes no obligat