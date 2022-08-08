Q2 2022 Canoo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Great. Welcome to Canoo's quarterly earnings conference call. This is Nick Cunningham, and I'm the SVP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets at Canoo. One of the things that makes Canoo so unique in this stage of our development is how close a team. Getting to see the progress we make on a daily basis is really exciting for me, and I'm looking forward to seeing everyone's reaction as we get closer to SOP.



Today, I have with me Chairman -- Investor Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila; Interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer, Ramesh Murthy; and SVP of Corporate Development, Kunal Bhalla. Tony will provide an update on our business; Ramesh and Kunal will then run through our financial results for the quarter, and they will turn it back to Ton