Canoo Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 29, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Hector Ruiz Canoo Inc.-General Counsel - Corporate Secretary



Good morning. Will the meeting please come to order? I am Hector Ruiz, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Canoo. I hereby appoint Paul Ramirez, a representative of Broadridge Financial Solutions as the Inspector of Election for this annual meeting. Paul Ramirez is on the line with us today and has taken the oath of Inspector of Election.



Our Board of Directors fixed October 27, 2023, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at this meeting. I have an affidavit of distribution from Broadridge Financial Solutions confirming that the notice of Internet availability related to this meeting was mailed to stockholders of record on or about November 6, 2023.



Mr. Ramirez has advised me that a quorum is not present at this time. In order to obtain a quorum, we will adjourn this meeting until Friday, December 29, 2023, at 8.30 AM Central Time.



The access information for this meeting will remain the same, and the proxies already furnished by stockholders will remain valid unless p