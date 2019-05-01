Q1 2019 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gladstone Commercial Corporations First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. David Gladstone. Sir, you may begin.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO



All right. Thank you, Lauren. That was a nice introduction. Thank you all for tuning in and listening to us. I was with a group of brokers yesterday, and it's so nice to talk to people and get questions back. Hope we have a lot of good questions today. We really do enjoy this time we have with you on the phone and wish there were more times to talk. Please come and visit us, if you're ever in the Washington DC area, we are in a suburb called McLean, Virginia. And you have an open invitation stop by and see us here at the office. Now I'm going to hear from Michael LiCalsi, General counsel and Secretary, he's also the President of Gladstone Administration, which