May 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gladstone Commercial Corporations First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. David Gladstone. Sir, you may begin.
David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO
All right. Thank you, Lauren. That was a nice introduction. Thank you all for tuning in and listening to us. I was with a group of brokers yesterday, and it's so nice to talk to people and get questions back. Hope we have a lot of good questions today. We really do enjoy this time we have with you on the phone and wish there were more times to talk. Please come and visit us, if you're ever in the Washington DC area, we are in a suburb called McLean, Virginia. And you have an open invitation stop by and see us here at the office. Now I'm going to hear from Michael LiCalsi, General counsel and Secretary, he's also the President of Gladstone Administration, which
Q1 2019 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...