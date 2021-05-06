Gladstone Commercial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Good morning. Welcome to the Annual Stockholders Meeting of Gladstone Commercial Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2020. My name is Michael LiCalsi. I'm the General Counsel and Secretary of the company. I have 2 of the company's officers. That's Gary Gerson, our Interim CFO; Erich Hellmold, our Assistant General Counsel, who will also act as secretary of the meeting today.



The meeting will now officially come to order. We will proceed with the business of the meeting as set forth in your Notice of Annual Meeting and proxy statement. Will the secretary, Mr. Hellmold, please report the mailing of the Notice of the Meeting and the stockholders list?



Erich Hellmold - Gladstone Management Corporation - Assistant General Counsel



We have in our possession a complete list of the holders of record of the company's common stock as of the close of business on March 10, 2021, the record date for this meeting. I also have an affidavit certifying that on March 19, 20