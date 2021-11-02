Nov 02, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Gladstone Commercial Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. David Gladstone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, sir. Please proceed.
David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Latania. That was a nice introduction, and thanks to all of you for calling in. As I mentioned every time, we enjoy these times with you and have a chance for you to ask questions. And I wish we had more time to talk with you, but we only do it once a quarter.
Now we will start out by hearing from Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secretary. He will give you the legal and regulatory matters concerning the call report. Michael?
Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary
Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. Today's call may include forwar
Q3 2021 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...