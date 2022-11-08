Nov 08, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Gladstone Commercial Corporation Third Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Gladstone, Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.
David John Gladstone - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Latoria. That was a nice introduction, and thanks to all of you for calling in. We appreciate this time we have with you on the phone, which we had more time to talk with you to make sure you understand what we're up to.
Now we'll hear from Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secretary to give a legal and regulatory matters concerning this call and the report.
Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Commercial Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary
Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. Today's report may include forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those reg
Q3 2022 Gladstone Commercial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 08, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
