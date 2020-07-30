Q2 2020 Lazydays Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Debbie Harrell. Please go ahead, madam.



Debbie Harrell - Lazydays Holdings, Inc. - Corporate Controller



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2020 financial results conference call. I'm Debbie Harrell, Corporate Controller at Lazydays.



We issued the company's earnings press release this morning. A copy of the earnings release is available under the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations page of our website and has been furnished as an exhibit to our current report on Form 8-K with the SEC.



With me on the call today are Mr. Bill Murnane, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Nick Tomashot, our Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, ple