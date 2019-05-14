Q1 2019 Gossamer Bio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Gossamer Bio First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Today's call will feature updates from Gossamer Bio management team followed by a question-and-answer session.



I will now turn the call over to Gossamer's Chief Financial Officer, Bryan Giraudo. Bryan?



Bryan Giraudo - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us this morning. With me on today's call is Gossamer's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sheila Gujrathi.



Earlier this morning, Gossamer issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, and provided a corporate update. Please noted that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that during this call Gossamer management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated