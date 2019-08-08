Q2 2019 Gossamer Bio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gossamer Bio Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Bryan Giraudo, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Giraudo, you may begin.



Bryan Giraudo - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us this afternoon. With me on today's call are Gossamer Bio's co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sheila Gujrathi; as well as Gossamer's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jakob Dupont.



Earlier this afternoon, Gossamer Bio issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and provided a corporate update.



Please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that during this call, Gossamer management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those stat