Q3 2019 Gossamer Bio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Gossamer Bio Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.



I will now turn the call over to Gossamer Bio's Chief Financial Officer, Bryan Giraudo. Bryan?



Bryan Giraudo - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us this afternoon. I'm joined on today's call by Gossamer Bio's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sheila Gujrathi; as well as Gossamer's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jakob Dupont; and Gossamer's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Luisa Salter-Cid.



Earlier this afternoon, Gossamer Bio issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, and provided a corporate update. Please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.



We caution listeners that during this call, Gossamer management will be making forwar