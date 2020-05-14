May 14, 2020 / 07:40PM GMT

Geoffrey Christopher Meacham - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Welcome to the afternoon sessions of the BofA Virtual Vegas Health Care Conference. My name is Geoff Meacham. I'm the senior biopharma analyst here at BofA. Also, I have Olivia Brayer with me on the line from my team, and we're really excited to have Gossamer presenting today. And speaking on behalf of Gossamer, we have a few folks. We have CEO, Sheila Gujrathi; we have Bryan Giraudo who's CFO; and we have Richard Aranda who is Senior VP of Clinical Development. And so welcome, guys.



Sheila, do you want to say anything just to kick it off? Then we get ready into some questions.



Sheila K. Gujrathi - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Well, great. Thank you, Geoff and Olivia. Very excited to be at this virtual conference. It's been quite productive. So kudos to both of you and your teams for running such a successful conference. Really pleased to be here. Very excited to share updates we have for Gossamer despite the COVID-19 pandemic,