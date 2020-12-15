Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Dec 15, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Faheem Hasnain - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Chairman



Good morning, everybody, and thanks so much for joining us today on the Gossamer Bio GB002 investor webcast. To introduce myself, my name is Faheem Hasnain. I'm the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Gossamer Bio. We're a San Diego based company, focused on immunology, inflammation and oncology. We at Gossamer Bio are very excited to host this webcast and discuss our inhaled PDGFR inhibitor, GB002, which has entered a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. We put together an agenda for you today that we hope will be informative for everyone participating, including a discussion with 2 well-known PAH key opinion leaders.



Our first key opinion leader is Dr. Lewis Rubin, an Emeritus Professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Rubin was also th